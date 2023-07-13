PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 7th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

