MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on September 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

