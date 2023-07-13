Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.96. Immunome has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 37.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

