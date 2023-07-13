Xilio Therapeutics’ (XLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.
Shares of XLO opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.92.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
