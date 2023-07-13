Xilio Therapeutics’ (XLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2023

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of XLO opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.