Xilio Therapeutics’ (XLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of XLO opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

