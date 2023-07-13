Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

