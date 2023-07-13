Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 419 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

