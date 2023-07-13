State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,334 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of HP worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

