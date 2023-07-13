State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,152 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

