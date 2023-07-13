iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

