Parallel Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

