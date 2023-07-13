Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 141.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

