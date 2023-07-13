Busey Wealth Management Buys 1,817 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

