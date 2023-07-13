Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average is $164.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.