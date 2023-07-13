Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

