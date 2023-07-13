Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

CVX stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

