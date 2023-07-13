Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

