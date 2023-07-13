1,369 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $220.63. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average is $199.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

