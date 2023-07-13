Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

