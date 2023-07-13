Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 239,502 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239,502 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 248,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,744,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

