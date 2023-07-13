NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.2 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

