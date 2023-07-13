Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 26,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

