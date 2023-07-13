WhiteCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.35 million and $152,783.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00329695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017527 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

