BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $192.53

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.53, but opened at $182.61. BeiGene shares last traded at $184.41, with a volume of 50,571 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

BeiGene Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average is $231.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.70.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,704,336 shares of company stock valued at $558,481,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

