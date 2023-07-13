Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.81. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 304,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Further Reading

