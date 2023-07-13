State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 177 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $207,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $777.30 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $441.63 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $713.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

