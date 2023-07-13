State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $375.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

