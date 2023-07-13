State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.20.

SBAC stock opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $215.11 and a one year high of $356.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

