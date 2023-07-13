State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,296 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

