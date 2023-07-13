State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.42 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Life Storage worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE LSI opened at $135.73 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

