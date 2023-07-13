Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BILL (BILL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL) recently:

7/10/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $140.00.

7/9/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

7/6/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00.

6/29/2023 – BILL had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $140.00.

6/12/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

