Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BILL (BILL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL) recently:
- 7/10/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $140.00.
- 7/9/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 7/6/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00.
- 6/29/2023 – BILL had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..
- 6/29/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $140.00.
- 6/12/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
BILL Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE BILL opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at BILL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
