NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,135,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 49,179,156 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.