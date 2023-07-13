Pax Dollar Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $613.79 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006232 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 616,553,331 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

