Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down to $7.03

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $6.60. Fisker shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,334,564 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 647,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

