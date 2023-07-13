ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

