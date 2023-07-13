MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

