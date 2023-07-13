The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

