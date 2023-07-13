Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of A stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.