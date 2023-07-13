Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

