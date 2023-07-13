Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $335.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.42 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.