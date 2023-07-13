IFG Advisory LLC Buys 83 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $180.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

