Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

