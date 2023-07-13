Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

