IFG Advisory LLC Buys 19,372 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 426.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

WABC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

