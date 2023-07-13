Jennison Associates LLC Sells 59,843 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,843 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.47% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $54,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NSA opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.