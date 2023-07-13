Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,065,000 after acquiring an additional 211,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $24.36 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

