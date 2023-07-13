IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $878,000 Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13,876.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,973,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 137,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.16 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

