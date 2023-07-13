Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

