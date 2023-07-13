Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

