Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $45,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $230.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

