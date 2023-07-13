IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $256.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $257.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.13.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

